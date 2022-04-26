Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to make changes to a third of articles of Constitution

    26 April 2022, 17:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Decisive changes should be introduced to the Constitution to build New Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the 23rd congress of the AMANAT Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «On Friday, I had a meeting with the members of the Working Group for the introduction of changes to the Constitution. The Group did a lot in a short time. Legal scholars developed the draft changes to be introduced to a third of the articles of the Constitution. Thus, our country has entered a very responsible and important stage. In essence, the constitutional reform is a new milestone in the history of independence. All of these are the requirements of time and requests of the public. Decisive changes should be introduced to the Constitution to build New Kazakhstan,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party had started in a virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The participants of the extraordinary congress were expected to discuss the accession of ADAL Party to AMANAT.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

