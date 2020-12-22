Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to light up main New Year’s tree

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 December 2020, 11:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Main New Year’s tree is set to be lit up in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform reports.

The main New Year’s tree will be lit up at 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time in the territory of EXPO town.

It is worth noting that all 30 New Year’s trees that adorn the Kazakh capital will be lit up this evening at the same time to mark the start of preparations for the upcoming New Year.

Residents of the city may also join the flash mob organized by the city administration of Nur-Sultan to decorate and light up their New Year’s trees at home this evening. They are encouraged to photograph or film the entire process and share the results via social media.


