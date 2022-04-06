Kazakhstan to lift COVID-19 restrictions at borders with neighbors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to lift coronavirus restrictions at the land borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan starting from April 11, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the coronavirus infection chaired by Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Tugzhanov took place today. Attending the event were the reps of governmental bodies, Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs, and heads of the regions.

Given the stabilized COVID-19 situation, the Commission decided to remove restrictions on the movement of Kazakh nationals, stateless persons, and foreigners across the land crossing points at borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan starting from April 11.

All the restrictions on crossing the Kazakh State border by air are to be lifted as well.

Kazakhstanis or foreigners with a residence permit as well as citizens of the countries with which Kazakhstan reached agreements on mutual recognition of vaccine passports are still required to present COVID-19 PCR test certificates with a negative result as well as COVID-19 vaccination, revaccination documents/passports.

The Vice Prime Minister highlighted that the opening of the state border is constantly controlled by the Head of State.



