Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch rural healthcare development project 2023
1 September 2022 14:51

Kazakhstan to launch rural healthcare development project 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Medical stations and rural health posts will be built and fully equipped within two years ahead in 650 villages,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation at today’s joint session of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Head of State said that medicine is an investment-worthy sector, it is just essential to create right conditions.

As stated there, medical stations and rural health posts will be built and fully equipped within two years ahead in 650 villages to provide access to primary care for more than a million.

32 district hospitals will be updated and reorganized as inter-district multifunctional facilities under the national project. There will be built stroke centres, surgery, reanimation and rehabilitation units to raise quality of medical services for more than four million people. Besides, telemedicine will be developed to ensure access to highly skilled medical assistance in remote districts.


