Kazakhstan to launch program for talented IT-technicians

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2020, 13:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy calls for bids for the Smart Zholy talented IT-technicians program.

The Smart Zholy is a unique opportunity for Kazakhstani startups and talented IT-specialists to create digital projects in partnership with the world’s largest corporations and enter the greater markets of Asia. This year the program will be held online amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the priority tasks set is to develop the up-to-date digital solutions to curb the COVID-19 spread. The large Singaporean state agencies will instruct Kazakhstani IT teams in settling these tasks. 15 finalists will be selected following the preliminary round. The teams will represent their projects to the largest Asian corporations. Further support will be rendered to 5 winning projects selected.

