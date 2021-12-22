Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to launch polypropylene plant in 2022

    22 December 2021, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will launch the plant polypropylene with a capacity of 500,000 tons a year in 2022,» Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at today’s Government meeting.

    Besides, the octane-boosting additives plant with a capacity of 57,000 tons and polypropylene plant with a capacity of 81,000 tons in Shymkent were put into service. The polypropylene plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons (KPI, Atyrau region) is expected to be launched next year.

    Besides, a number of large projects will be developed in petrochemical industry. He noted that this May an Agreement was signed on the joint implementation of the butadiene project with TATNEFT as a strategic partner. The feasibility study of the project is being developed.

    «The implementation of these projects will allow attracting about USD 8.6 bln of investments to the economy of Kazakhstan,» resumed Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works
    Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings