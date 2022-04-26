Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to launch polypropylene and caustic ash production

    26 April 2022, 12:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «21 flagship projects will be developed in the country’s machine building industry,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said.

    The main directions are the development of the import-substituting projects with a potential of import substitution up to KZT 130 bln and the development of export-oriented projects with a potential to boost exports by USD 622 mln.

    He added that it is also planned to realize 18 flagship projects in the chemical industry by 2025. It is supposed to launch polypropylene, caustic ash, sodium cyanide, and mineral fertilizers production not only to meet domestic needs but also to handle exports.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan
