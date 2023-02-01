Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to launch polyethylene production

    1 February 2023, 16:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to produce 515,000 tons of petrochemical products,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Ministry’s extended board sitting.

    Construction of a butadiene production complex worth 900 million dollars started for further industry development.

    He added as part of the polyethylene project the issue concerning the financing of a gas buster plant to process 9 billion cubic meters of gas will be settled in 2023. Besides, there was started design engineering of a polyethylene production complex with a capacity of 1,250,000 tons a year.


    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy
