Kazakhstan to launch polyethylene production

1 February 2023, 16:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to produce 515,000 tons of petrochemical products,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Ministry’s extended board sitting.

Construction of a butadiene production complex worth 900 million dollars started for further industry development.

He added as part of the polyethylene project the issue concerning the financing of a gas buster plant to process 9 billion cubic meters of gas will be settled in 2023. Besides, there was started design engineering of a polyethylene production complex with a capacity of 1,250,000 tons a year.


Photo from open sources
