Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to launch one-stop citizens reception center

    19 April 2023, 15:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to launch a one-stop citizens reception center aiming at direct communication of first heads of central government bodies and citizens, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told today’s expanded meeting of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today, the (President’s) Administration and the Government are planning to launch a one-stop citizens reception center, setting a standard of direct communication of first heads of central government bodies and citizens. The same on-the-spot work should be done by akims (governors),» said Tokayev.

    According to him, it is the government which should ensure quality top-down communication with the population, with the Presidential Administration responsible for methods and control are in place.

    The President pointed to the akims’ inability to assess risks in due time as well as act responsibly.

    Since the beginning of 2023, the Presidential Administration’s public reception office has received 811 people from almost all regions, of that 730 were received out of schedule. The number of communications from citizens addressed to the President has doubled over the past three years.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan
    Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with CESDRR regarding its presence in country
    Brazil's Central Bank: Inflation down at slower pace than expected
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events