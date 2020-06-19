Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Kazakhstan to launch new medical mask production

    19 June 2020, 10:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New enterprises for the production of medical masks will be launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the Ministry of Health, 111.2 million medical masks are demanded for 6 months. Today, the capacity of nine domestic enterprises is 490 thousand pieces of medical masks per day. We plan to launch four more new enterprises by the end of this year in order to increase the production volumes», said Beibut Atamkulov at a Government meeting.

    He added that it is expected to ramp up the production volumes of existing enterprises. Moreover, these measures will increase protective suits production to 800 thousand pieces per month.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Industry Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings