Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch new medical mask production

Alzhanova Raushan
19 June 2020, 10:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New enterprises for the production of medical masks will be launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«According to the Ministry of Health, 111.2 million medical masks are demanded for 6 months. Today, the capacity of nine domestic enterprises is 490 thousand pieces of medical masks per day. We plan to launch four more new enterprises by the end of this year in order to increase the production volumes», said Beibut Atamkulov at a Government meeting.

He added that it is expected to ramp up the production volumes of existing enterprises. Moreover, these measures will increase protective suits production to 800 thousand pieces per month.

