Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 September 2021, 15:02
Kazakhstan to launch new flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy chairman of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Saltanat Tompiyeva told about new international flights to start soon, Kazinform reports.

«For the first time ever Almaty-Doha flight will be performed since October 15. The Intergovernmental Commission backed the opening new direct flights to Italy, resume flights to Czech Republic. It is also planned to launch flights to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sri-Lanka soon . Besides, the flights travelling to Turkey, the UAE, Germany, Hungary and Poland will be increased. Notably, Kazakhstan will reopen flights to Azerbaijan,» she told Kazinform.

Starting from October 9 Kazakhstan will resume flights to Maldives.

She stressed that the country’s air conveyance market has been restored just for 50% due to the pandemic outbreak.


