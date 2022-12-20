Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023

20 December 2022, 12:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions on modernization of the country’s heating networks, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry of Energy was tasked to complete technical inspection of electric power plants in the first quarter of 2023.

«Next year, Kazakhstan will launch a large-scale program of heat supply networks modernization. First of all, we will replace heating networks worn out by more than 70%. This is 1,600 kilometers of heating lines,» said Smailov.

At the next stage, almost 4,000 kilometers of networks will be modernized, he added.

«Local akimats must thoroughly review the state of private energy and infrastructure facilities. All the required documents on reconstruction of heating networks must be prepared in the first half of 2023,» he stressed.

The Ministry of Finance was tasked to consider the possibility of allocating targeted transfers for financing the reconstruction of heating networks.

The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of National Economy were commissioned to review the approaches to the strengthening of state energy control within two weeks.