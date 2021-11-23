Kazakhstan to launch glass production in 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting that it is planned to launch new projects to diversify domestic goods, Kazinform reports.

«It is expected to launch glass production in Kyzylorda region in 2022 with a capacity of 197,100 tons of flat glass a year. Investments into the project will make KZT 42.1 bln. It is targeted to cover domestic needs in flat glass by 98%,» Atamkulov said.

Three new clay tile productions with participation of foreign investors will be put into service in Kazakhstan until 2023. It will let cover home needs by 90%. It is also planned to put onstream two more caustic ash productions until 2025 to fully meet domestic requirements.



