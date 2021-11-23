Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan to launch glass production in 2022

    23 November 2021, 11:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting that it is planned to launch new projects to diversify domestic goods, Kazinform reports.

    «It is expected to launch glass production in Kyzylorda region in 2022 with a capacity of 197,100 tons of flat glass a year. Investments into the project will make KZT 42.1 bln. It is targeted to cover domestic needs in flat glass by 98%,» Atamkulov said.

    Three new clay tile productions with participation of foreign investors will be put into service in Kazakhstan until 2023. It will let cover home needs by 90%. It is also planned to put onstream two more caustic ash productions until 2025 to fully meet domestic requirements.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Investment projects Government of Kazakhstan Industry Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays