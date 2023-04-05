Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch flights to over 10 new destinations

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2023, 11:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will launch new flights to Doha, Ankara, Medina, Baku, and Dushanbe and increase flight frequencies to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Phuket, Male, Delhi, London, Iraklion and Podgorica, Kazinform learnt from the Tourism Committee at the Kazakh Culture and Sports.

A number of international air carriers plan to launch new routes to Kazakhstan. For example, Malaysia’s lowcoster Air Asia X announced its plans to operate a Kuala Lumpur-Almaty flight, while Thai Air Asia will fly from Bangkok to Almaty. Iranian Qeshm Air will open Almaty-Tokyo flights. Oman’s SalamAir will unveil a new Masqat-Almaty route on July 1.

Besides, Air Astana is in talks to perform the Almaty-Tel Aviv regular flights twice a week.

Last year Kazakhstan added 10 new routes to 7 countries.


