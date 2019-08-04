Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch fire-resistant construction materials manufacturing

4 August 2019, 13:25
BAKU. KAZINFORM The manufacturing of new construction materials, including blocks, panels and bricks will be launched on the territory of Saryarka special economic zone in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region, the press office of region’s akimat (administrative center) told Trend.

As the source in akimat stated, the project belongs to Termo Form Company. The estimated capacity of the manufacturing will equal 1,800 tons of fire-resistant product a year, Trend reports.

«Currently the commissioning work was already finished, the certification of the product is underway,» the source said.

Furthermore, the manufacturing is to be launched in 3Q2019. Following the launch 15 new work places will be created.

Saryarka Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is a part of the territory of Kazakhstan with precisely defined boundaries, on which a legal regime of a special economic zone is applied for the implementation of priority activities.

