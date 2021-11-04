Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to launch electric cars production in 2022

    4 November 2021, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Production of electric cars is set to be launched in Kazakhstan starting from 2022, First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In order to develop the production of environmentally friendly vehicles, Kazakhstani automakers already commenced the production of electric vehicles, including YUTONG and Golden Dragon buses in the cities of Saran and Almaty and an electric car in Kostanay, Uskenbayev revealed at the session of the Kazakh Government.

    He added that Kazakhstan is on track to make Hyundai Ioniq and KIA EV6 electric cars in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

    First Vice Minister Uskenbayev also stressed that in order to support electric vehicle efforts and create necessary infrastructure 110 electric charging stations had been installed in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Pavlodar.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

