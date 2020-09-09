Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch children’s rights call centre

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2020, 21:07
Kazakhstan to launch children’s rights call centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan launches September this year a call centre 111 for children and adults to contact if their rights were abused,» the UN expert on human rights Khalida Azhigulova told the briefing.

Notably, the contact center worked since 2016. This year it is relaunched.

According to her, it is a good and important tool to fight, prevent, and respond to abuse or bulling, cyberbullying. It is the nationwide call centre. There are special offices, operators, phycologists in each region, Almaty, Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities to receive calls.


