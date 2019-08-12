Kazakhstan to launch Central Asia’s Got Talent

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Central Asia’s Got Talent TV project will kick off on August 15 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Khabar TV Channelwill broadcast the region’s largest talent show.

The premiere of CentralAsia’s Got Talent is slated for September this year. It will be broadcast across Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The jury consistsof popular singer Nurlan Abdullin of Kazakhstan, actress, singer SitoraFarmonova of Uzbekistan, well-known cinema and theater actor, people’s artistof Tajikistan Alovuddin Abdullayev.

CentralAsia’s Got Talent show consists of five stages, namely, casting, open auditions, quarterfinals,semifinals and grand finale. The grandfinale will be held in December this year.