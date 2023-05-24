Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to establish a special fund for recouped billions of dollars of illegally appropriated assets transferred abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Erulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said Wednesday on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, a special agency would be responsible for the management of the recouped assets.

According to Minister Zhamaubayev, Kazakhstani MPs are expected to further discuss the issue in detail as the corresponding bill has been drafted.