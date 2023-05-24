Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2023, 12:16
Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to establish a special fund for recouped billions of dollars of illegally appropriated assets transferred abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Erulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said Wednesday on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, a special agency would be responsible for the management of the recouped assets.

According to Minister Zhamaubayev, Kazakhstani MPs are expected to further discuss the issue in detail as the corresponding bill has been drafted.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
Israeli researchers discover link between autism, nitric oxide
Israeli researchers discover link between autism, nitric oxide
Body of missing tourist found in Almaty mountains
Body of missing tourist found in Almaty mountains
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports of products by $243mln to Qatar – Smailov
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports of products by $243mln to Qatar – Smailov
Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023
Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023
Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Astana
Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Astana
Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
Kazakhstan, EU discuss practical steps towards strengthening partnership
Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list
Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list
Italy's growth outstripped OECD average in 1st quarter
Italy's growth outstripped OECD average in 1st quarter