    Kazakhstan to launch 9 new international routes by yearend

    30 May 2023, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is planning to unveil a total of 18 international routes, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Half of those routes have already been launched, according to the minister.

    «Presently, three domestic air companies and 26 foreign air companies perform international flights to 27 countries via 103 routes,» Karabayev noted.

    Flights are operated to eight CIS countries via 46 routes, seven Middle East countries via 34 routes, seven Southeast Asia countries via 16 routes, five European countries via seven routes.

    Nine new international routes to Doha, Kuala-Lumpur, Ankara, Karachi, Lahore, Jeddah, Muscat, Prague, and Tel Aviv are to be unveiled by yearend.

    Flights to Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vienna, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and other destinations are planned to be launched by 2025.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

