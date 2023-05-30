Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan to launch 9 new international routes by yearend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2023, 11:30
Kazakhstan to launch 9 new international routes by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is planning to unveil a total of 18 international routes, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Half of those routes have already been launched, according to the minister.

«Presently, three domestic air companies and 26 foreign air companies perform international flights to 27 countries via 103 routes,» Karabayev noted.

Flights are operated to eight CIS countries via 46 routes, seven Middle East countries via 34 routes, seven Southeast Asia countries via 16 routes, five European countries via seven routes.

Nine new international routes to Doha, Kuala-Lumpur, Ankara, Karachi, Lahore, Jeddah, Muscat, Prague, and Tel Aviv are to be unveiled by yearend.

Flights to Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vienna, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and other destinations are planned to be launched by 2025.


Government of Kazakhstan   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy