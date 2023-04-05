Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to launch 9 more int’l flights

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2023, 20:40
Kazakhstan to launch 9 more int’l flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan is to launch nine more international flights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is expected that international flights on route to Muscat, Paris, Kuala Lumpur, Tel Aviv, Karachi, Lahore, Samarkand, Prague, and Mumbai are to be launched and resumed,» said Almaz Ydryssov, Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development.

According to him, there are plans to open direct flights operated by the world’s low-cost airlines such as Air Asia.

He added that last year Kazakhstani airlines carried 11 million passengers, 17% more than in 2021. International flights are operated to 28 countries on 104 routes with 477 flights a week.


Transport   Travel  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023