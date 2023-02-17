Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We concentrate our efforts on increasing the capacity of energy sources. Last year, auctions were held for the construction of new stations. By 2026, new energy generation sources with a total capacity of 1700 MWt will appear in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan and Ulytau regions. We are also working on investment agreements aimed at modernization of the existing power plants with an additional capacity of more than 1,300MWt,» said Roman Sklyar at the parliamentary hearings today.

According to him, a road map of construction of the new Ekibastuz GRES-3 has been developed. Samruk Energy JSC is implementing a project of building additional energy blocks at the Ekibastuz GRES-2. The authorities plan to expand Aksu GRES as well.

«In 2022, we launched 12 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 385MWt. This year, we have commissioned 15 projects with a capacity of 276MWt which enabled us raise the share of renewable energy sources up to 5%. Another 41 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 757MWt will be launched by 2025,» the Vice Prime Minister concluded.



