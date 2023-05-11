Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.22 eur/kzt 485.09

    rub/kzt 5.88 cny/kzt 64.04
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects

    11 May 2023, 18:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Summing up the Forum of Machine Builders, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Iliyas Ospanov revealed the plans to launch 36 large machine-building projects, Kazinform reports.

    «The industry has 3,800 enterprises hiring 116,000 people. In 2022 the output reached 3.1 trillion tenge that is 31.5% more as compared to 2021. 25 investment projects worth over 230 billion tenge were launched last year,» he told a briefing.

    Following the results of the past three months the industry takes the lead. Production grew by 36%, the output reached 829 billion tenge.

    This year plans to realize 36 projects worth 230 billion tenge.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
    2 Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
    3 UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport
    4 Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
    5 Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects