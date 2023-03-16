Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to launch 21 timber manufacturing projects

    16 March 2023, 14:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar there are 390 timber manufacturing enterprises in Kazakhstan so far, Kazinform reports.

    The enterprises are engaged in manufacturing pressed plates, laminated boards, and plywood.

    In 2020 timber manufacturing industry output made 26.3 billion tenge, 29.7 billion tenge in 2021, and 32.8 billion tenge in 2022. Capital investments in 2022 grew 3.5 times against 2021.

    It is planned to launch 21 timber manufacturing projects worth 126.3 billion tenge by 2025. As a result 1,400 jobs will be generated.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10