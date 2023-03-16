Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to launch 21 timber manufacturing projects

16 March 2023, 14:11
Kazakhstan to launch 21 timber manufacturing projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar there are 390 timber manufacturing enterprises in Kazakhstan so far, Kazinform reports.

The enterprises are engaged in manufacturing pressed plates, laminated boards, and plywood.

In 2020 timber manufacturing industry output made 26.3 billion tenge, 29.7 billion tenge in 2021, and 32.8 billion tenge in 2022. Capital investments in 2022 grew 3.5 times against 2021.

It is planned to launch 21 timber manufacturing projects worth 126.3 billion tenge by 2025. As a result 1,400 jobs will be generated.


