Kazakhstan to launch 19 poultry farms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar briefed on the realization of the import substitution complex plan for 2021-2023.

«The plan is targeted to launch 19 poultry farms, 35 commercial dairies annually, 9 meat processing plants and to build a new sugar plant in Zhambyl region under the plan within 3 years ahead. 8 commercial fish production projects will be also put on-stream,» he said in a reply to the deputy inquiry.

The same time the un-favourable balance of agricultural foods import decreased from USD 1.1 bln in 2015 to USD 600 mln in 2020, i.e. by 45%. The import is represented largely by raw material for the food products which are not produced in Kazakhstan.



