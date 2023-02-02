Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to launch 14 large chemical factories in 2023

    2 February 2023, 11:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The chemical industry is one of the strategically vital industries of the national economy. It plays a special role in the manufacturing industry directly impacting key spheres such as metallurgy, agriculture and housebuilding, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    Last year Kazakhstan commissioned 10 projects in the sphere of the chemical industry worth 56.6 billion tenge. Once the said projects are in full swing, the output is expected to hit 310 billion tenge. 83% of goods are intended for export, while 17% for import substitution.

    This year it is planned to implement 14 more projects worth 58.1 billion tenge, including the emulsion explosive, solvent factories, plant for the production of chemicals for the metallurgical industry, and gelatin plant. The new projects will generate 1,040 jobs with 17.6% and 14.4% falling on rural areas and monotowns, correspondingly. The total output is expected to make 59 billion tenge.

    Besides, the chemical industry plans to develop 98 investment projects worth 6 trillion tenge and generate 13,900 permanent jobs.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

