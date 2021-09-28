Kazakhstan to launch 10 renewable energy projects by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 renewable energy projects with the capacity of 170MW worth KZT87bn are being carried out in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said that 10 renewable energy projects with the capacity of 170MW worth KZT87bn are being carried out in Kazakhstan. Nine of the 10 renewable energy projects are being carried out in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Kostanay regions as well as one project - a hydroelectric power plant – in Almaty region.

The minister noted that the projects are set to be completed by the end of the year and will enable to create 105 permanent jobs.

«The implementation of the said projects is under constant control,» said the minister, assuring that all measures to ensure their timely implementation will be taken.