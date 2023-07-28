Kazakhstan to lack over 5,000 librarians by 2030

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan estimates that the country may see a shortage of some 7,000 library workers countrywide by 2030, Kazinform reports.

By the medium-term forecasts the shortage in library employees will reach 6,987 by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister – Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova said.

Kazakhstan may face the shortage of up to 5,200 librarians and above 1,700 other library employees. This year plans to provide 100 educational grants to study librarianship, data processing and archive-keeping.