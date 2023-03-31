Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism

    31 March 2023, 14:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.

    The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.

    The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.

    Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.

    In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism SCO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events