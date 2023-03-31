Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.

The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.

The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.

Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.

In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.



