Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2023, 14:06
Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.

The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.

The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.

Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.

In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.


Tourism   SCO   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants