    Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye

    7 February 2023, 08:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev said that the Kazakh rescuers and health workers will join rescue operations after the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

    He told Jibek Joly TV Channel that Kazakhstan is ready to assist quake-stricken areas in Türkiye.

    Kazakhstan will send special equipment, emergency vehicles, therapeutic equipment, modular tents, hydraulic rescue tools, and sniffer dogs.

    As earlier reported, on Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

