Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye

7 February 2023, 08:39
Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev said that the Kazakh rescuers and health workers will join rescue operations after the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

He told Jibek Joly TV Channel that Kazakhstan is ready to assist quake-stricken areas in Türkiye.

Kazakhstan will send special equipment, emergency vehicles, therapeutic equipment, modular tents, hydraulic rescue tools, and sniffer dogs.

As earlier reported, on Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.


Related news
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Three died in road accident in E Kazakhstan region
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
The Call of the Steppe Ballet returns to the stage transformed
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
Ak Zhol Democratic Party registers its party list at CEC
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News