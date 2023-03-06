Kazakhstan to join 14th Human Rights Dialogue meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakh delegation is to join the 14th meeting of the Human Rights Dialogue and 20th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Justice and Rule of Law ‘Kazakhstan-EU,’ Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On March 9-10 this year, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Bulat Dembayev is to attend the 14th meeting of the Human Rights Dialogue and 20th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Justice and Rule of Law ‘Kazakhstan-EU,’ Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

He added that as part of the Human Rights Dialogue the sides are to share views on the promotion of national human rights and civil society institutions.

The Kazakh MFA spokesperson said that a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Justice and Rule of Law ‘Kazakhstan-EU,’ will focus on issues such as strengthening of rule of law, management and reform of judicial system, combat against corruption, as well as the current issues of migration, border management, including visa issues between Kazakhstan and the EU, problems of fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.