Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary

16 November 2022, 16:12
Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary
16 November 2022, 16:12

Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Bank will release tomorrow November 17 the JAMBYL. 175 JYL commemorative coins of the Landmarks and Outstanding People to mark the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev, the bank’s press service reports.

The coins are made of nickel-bronze alloy at the Kazakhstan Mint.


Photo: nationalbank.kz
Read also
Kazakh capital to enjoy star-studded Swan Lake
Astana Ballet in Georgia: Enchantment of feelings and intensity of emotions
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
Opera Turandot to be featured at Jibek Joly Festival
Kazakh national currency tenge celebrates 29 years
More than 100 contestants apply for Umai Award
Akhmed Agadi: “I wish for Jibek Joly Festival to be talked about all over the world"
Kazakh capital to enjoy premiere of «The Snow Queen» ballet
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News