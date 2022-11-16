Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary

16 November 2022, 16:12

16 November 2022, 16:12

Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Bank will release tomorrow November 17 the JAMBYL. 175 JYL commemorative coins of the Landmarks and Outstanding People to mark the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev, the bank’s press service reports.

The coins are made of nickel-bronze alloy at the Kazakhstan Mint.

Photo: nationalbank.kz