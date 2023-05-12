Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to invite another 9 international universities to cooperation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 May 2023, 11:50
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Forum of Asian Universities Alliance in Astana, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the participants about development of higher education in Kazakhstan. In his words, Kazakhstan can succeed in certain areas of education and make a contribution to the global accumulation of knowledge, Kazinform reports.

«Investments in research are mandatory for Kazakhstan. We strive to increase the budget for researches up to 1% of GDP by 2027. Kazakhstan cannot be at the forefront in many areas of research, given the limited resources and human potential. We believe that we can succeed in certain areas and make a contribution to the global accumulation of knowledge. Nazarbayev University managed to institutionalize gaining of knowledge within the country via researches, to widely disseminate the results but not to import them,» Alikhan Smailov said.

He pointed out the importance of understanding the impact of technologies on labour market amid transition to digital community.

«The rapid paces of digitalization will affect all sectors, while both labour market and entire economy will undergo restructuring. We attach priority attention to the development of digital architecture for higher education institutions. Kazakhstan intends to invest in quality higher education by means of internationalization. For this reason, we develop cooperation with the leading international universities, four of which have already opened their branches in Kazakhstan. We plan to invite at least nine universities by 2029,» he added.


