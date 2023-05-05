Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed

    5 May 2023, 16:22

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The National Investments Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh joint venture Kun Bulagy signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the solar power plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

    The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.

    The 50 MW solar power station worth 35 million dollars will be built by Kazakhstani investors in Issyk-Kul region in Toru Aigyr village.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan Energy
