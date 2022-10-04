Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to introduce unified state town-planning cadaster – Ministry of Industry

    4 October 2022, 12:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development plans to introduce a unified state town-planning cadaster. Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, the automated system of state town-planning cadaster serves as a major tool of informing about the current and planned development of settlements. The system enables to gather, process and store digital general layouts, local area development plans, buildings' location data, as well as engineering infrastructure, network of streets, and landscaping data.

    According to Kairbek Uskenbayev, the system contains wealth of information on social infrastructure, functioning and planned industrial facilities. The digital cadaster will let choose the most suitable location of investment projects with the consideration of a region’s specialization, presence of similar facilities in the region and their capacity.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
