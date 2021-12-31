Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in 2022

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 December 2021, 14:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New COVID-19 restrictions on the activity of some facilities are to be in place starting from January 5, 2022, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the new order of the chief medical officer of Kazakhstan, people with the safe «green» status will be allowed to visit trading and entertaining centers, trade networks, karaoke clubs on week days and weekends without limiting working hours.

The restrictions are to be introduced due to the fast spread of Omicron COVID-19 variant around the world, spreading to 110 countries. The measures are to maintain the stable COVID-19 situation in the country, reduce the risk of more infections as well as avoid more tighter restrictions.

Notably, the Omicron variant that is 5 times more contagious than Delta easily reinfects people. According to the WHO outlook, the strain is to spread worldwide in several months.


