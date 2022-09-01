1 September 2022 12:23

Kazakhstan to introduce integrated customs control mechanism

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to introduce the integrated customs control mechanism, Kazinform reports.

«The efficient taxation policy is closely related to the customs administration. It is crucial to complete full integration of tax and customs data systems. Lots of supervisors is one of the key factors of inefficiency, therefore, it is essential to adopt the integrated customs control mechanism. The customs centers should work on one stop principle,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address focuses on the country’s socioeconomic development.