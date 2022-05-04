Kazakhstan to install centralized water supply systems in 511 villages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Government of Kazakhstan will allocate over KZT 200 billion to provide the population with water,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev told the Government meeting.

«KZT 215 billion will be allotted for providing access to water countrywide. Out of which KZT 120 billion will be channeled for urban, and KZT 95 million for rural water supply systems. It is targeted this year to provide access to water to 98.5 % of the urban and 94.7% of the rural population,» the Minister said.

He added there are 6,302 rural settlements in Kazakhstan. «Only 4,759 of them have access to water supply systems. It is planned to continue the construction of centralized water supply systems in 511 villages. Complex modular units will be built in 1,032 under-populated villages at the expense of the local budgets. This year 120 villages will build centralized water supply systems, while 220 under-populated villages will install complex modular units, « he noted.

The Minister highlighted that four regions of Kazakhstan boast 100% access to water systems. The least access to water is seen in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Zhambyl region has the lowest rate of urban access to water. The population of North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions has 100% access to urban water delivery systems. Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are taking the lead in rural water engineering.