Kazakhstan to increase technical and IT educational grants

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2022, 13:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of scholarships will grow up to 75,000 in Kazakhstan,» Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Government meeting.

«The number of educational grants provided by the higher educational establishments will be increased up to 75,000. The technical and IT scholarships will grow by 60%,» he added.

He stressed that low experience and low demand for the chosen professions limit youth employment opportunities.

As stated there, 129 specialties will no longer exist in Kazakhstan, 95 will be transformed, 239 new specialties will appear (37 of them in oil and gas industry, 32 in energetics, 11 in machine building, 40 in IT).

Earlier at the plenary session of the Majilis Yeraly Tugzhanov announced that salaries of over 1 million public servants will be raised.


