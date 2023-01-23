Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.55 eur/kzt 500.85

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.2
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage

    23 January 2023, 16:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev outlined priorities for the current year’s planting season, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the regional akimats, projected cultivated land for 2023 made 23.2 mln ha. It is expected to increase grain crops and grain legume planting acreage by 171,300 ha and sugar-beet by 6,700 ha. Besides, the areas under melons and gourds, and vegetable crops will grow by 10,200 ha,» the Minister said following the Ministry’s extended board meeting.

    He added rice, cotton, and oil crops acreage will reduce this year. It is targeted to reduce the cotton cultivated area by 13,800 ha as compared to the previous year to make 112,500 ha. Oil crops area will decrease by 191,000 ha.


    Photo: shutterstock.com

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny
    Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post
    National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
    2 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
    4 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
    5 January 23. Today's Birthdays