Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage

23 January 2023, 16:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev outlined priorities for the current year’s planting season, Kazinform reports.

«According to the regional akimats, projected cultivated land for 2023 made 23.2 mln ha. It is expected to increase grain crops and grain legume planting acreage by 171,300 ha and sugar-beet by 6,700 ha. Besides, the areas under melons and gourds, and vegetable crops will grow by 10,200 ha,» the Minister said following the Ministry’s extended board meeting.

He added rice, cotton, and oil crops acreage will reduce this year. It is targeted to reduce the cotton cultivated area by 13,800 ha as compared to the previous year to make 112,500 ha. Oil crops area will decrease by 191,000 ha.


Photo: shutterstock.com

