Kazakhstan to increase spring field work and harvesting funding

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2022, 11:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry promised to increase spring field work and harvesting funding by KZT 70 bln, Kazinform reports.

1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov told the Government meeting that the Food Contract Corporation started receiving applications to fund farm producers’ spring sowing campaign under the forward purchasing program since January 14. This year the amount of funding reached KZT 80 bln that is twice as many as in the last year. The list of purchased crops grew up to 10 including wheat, sunflower, flax, etc.

As of now 374 applications worth more than KZT 66 bln were submitted.

As stated there, preparations for spring filed work is under control of the Ministry.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
