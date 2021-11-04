Kazakhstan to increase renewable energy share through gas generation – Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin summed up the outcomes of the government session which focused on the issues of improvement of environmental situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Within the recent 26th Summit of the UN in Glasgow Kazakhstan committed to the fight against climate change. Kazakhstan ratified the Paris Agreement, thus committing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 15%. To achieve the target set the National Determined Contribution was updated and the new Environmental Code was adopted,» said Mamin.

According to him, the share of energy generated from renewable energy sources will rise by 5 times from 3% to 15% and that of energy produced from gas by 2 times from 20% to 40% by 2030.

It is planned to reduce the share of energy produced from coal from 70% to 40%. Carbon absorption capacity will be increased by planting over 2 billion trees by 2025.

«As part of the adopted obligations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 the Government developed the strategic document providing for significant reforms in all sectors of economy focusing on energy, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, transport, housing and public utilities, and waste recycling,» concluded the PM.



