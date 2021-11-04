Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to increase renewable energy share through gas generation – Mamin

    4 November 2021, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin summed up the outcomes of the government session which focused on the issues of improvement of environmental situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Within the recent 26th Summit of the UN in Glasgow Kazakhstan committed to the fight against climate change. Kazakhstan ratified the Paris Agreement, thus committing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 15%. To achieve the target set the National Determined Contribution was updated and the new Environmental Code was adopted,» said Mamin.

    According to him, the share of energy generated from renewable energy sources will rise by 5 times from 3% to 15% and that of energy produced from gas by 2 times from 20% to 40% by 2030.

    It is planned to reduce the share of energy produced from coal from 70% to 40%. Carbon absorption capacity will be increased by planting over 2 billion trees by 2025.

    «As part of the adopted obligations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 the Government developed the strategic document providing for significant reforms in all sectors of economy focusing on energy, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, transport, housing and public utilities, and waste recycling,» concluded the PM.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan climate change
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Kazakhstan and OSCE stand for overcoming conflicts and restoring stability in region
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires