Kazakhstan to increase primary medical care funding - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 55% of Kazakhstan's total spending on the healthcare sector in 2022 falls on primary medical care, according to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

«In order to maintain collective immunity and stability of the epidemiological situation, the vaccination and revaccination of the population will be continued. Priority will be given to primary medical care. Its financing will be gradually increased from 55% in 2022 to 60% by 2025,» Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet’s extended meeting today.

93 healthcare facilities will be opened this year countrywide, he said. 80 of them will be located in rural areas.

«We have entered into long-term contracts with the domestic producers on supply of pharmaceuticals. Medical devices and equipment are purchased in a centralized way via SK Pharmacy,» he added.